Gary Lee Riedesel

May 12, 1942-April 11, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Gary Lee Riedesel, age 79 of Eldridge and formerly of Bennett, passed away suddenly at his farm on Monday April 11, 2022. Funeral services will be on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Peace United Church of Christ in Bennett with Rev. Scott Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM at the church on Monday April 18. Burial will be at Inland Cemetery.

Gary was born May 12, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa to Harold and Luverna Conrad Riedesel. He married Marylin Schwien on March 21, 1964 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence.

Survivors include his wife Marylin; daughter Laura (Greg) Pfab of Granger; son Mark (Rachel) of Long Grove; granddaughters MiKayla and Kirsten Pfab and Nora Riedesel; grandson Avery Riedesel; and brother Dean (Elizabeth) of Ames.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary worked for 32 years at John Deere Davenport Works and also had a lifelong passion for farming. He enjoyed his cattle and sheep, watching the deer, his pond, and giving the grandkids rides in the "buggy".

Chapman Funeral Home has Gary and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.