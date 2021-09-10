Gary Schnell

December 19, 1941-September 7, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Gary J. Schnell, 79, of Coal Valley, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Legion Post 246.

Gary was born December 19, 1941 in Rock Island, the son of Louis and Adeline (Jafvert) Schnell. He married Ellen Brobst April 5, 1968 in Rock Island.

Gary was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at The Schebler Co., Bettendorf and Johnson Contracting Co., East Moline as a Journeyman Sheet Metal Worker.

Gary was a member of Local Union 91, Rock Island and American Legion Post 246, Moline. He enjoyed reading, making wood carvings, painting, building items out of sheet metal and playing shuffle board, darts, euchre and poker.

Survivors include his children, Louis (Jennifer) Schnell, Coal Valley, Rebecca Carpenter (Bryan Snell), New Windsor, IL, Harry Schnell (Evelyn Caulkins), Coal Valley and Raymond Schnell, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Emily, Paige, Lily, Corbin and Connor; sister, Marianne (Ron) Stablein, Rock Island and brothers, Paul (Melody) Schnell, Coal Valley and Tom (Marilyn) Schnell, Bettendorf. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Schnell.

