March 3, 1948-March 23, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Gary F. Shouse, 74, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

Honoring Gary's wishes, there will be a private family funeral with no visitation services held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born on March 3, 1948 to Russel F. and Helen "Holly" (Herbert) Shouse. He was a 1966 graduate of Davenport West High School, a graduate of the University of Iowa and a devoted Hawkeye Fan-GO HAWKS!

Gary was united in marriage to the love of his life, Schary L. Hubacek on January 24, 1970 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gary was a natural salesperson; he served many years in managerial positions retiring from Honeywell Corporation. He also served in the United States National Guard and many other service organizations such as the North Scott Rotary, I-Club, Lions and Knights of Columbus.

In 1990, Gary, Schary and their daughters moved to Plymouth, Minnesota and discovered their true love of "UP NORTH". Many fun times and memories were made at their "Retirement Home" in Danbury, Wisconsin.

Gary was an avid fisherman and boater, he enjoyed a good round of golf, a game of euchre, an occasional beverage but most of all, anything involving his daughters and grandchildren.

Those left to honor Gary's memory include his wife Schary; his daughters, Jen Shouse of Des Moines, Iowa and Becky (Kris) Carter of Chesterton, Indiana; his grandchildren, Lillian and Samuel Carter, Makayla, Cooper and Brayden Genck of Waukee, Iowa; his sisters, Pamela (Kevin) Kerker of Pennsylvania, Pennie (Rick) Engler of Eldridge, Brenda (Joe) Drummond of Long Grove, Iowa; his brother, Carey (Bob) Shouse of Moline, Illinois; and his nieces and nephews, Kate Frye, Valerin Morris, James Gimbel, Rachel Burmeister, Nikki Roth and Ben Engler.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; his sister-in-law, Susan; his brother-in-law, Tom; and his nephew, Pete Miller.

Gary's family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the amazing staff at Genesis East ICU.

