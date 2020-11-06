Gary W. Burmeister "Big G"

November 17, 1968-November 3, 2020

WHEATLAND-Gary W. Burmeister "Big G", 51, of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.

Gary was born November 17, 1968, to Wayne H. and Dorothy L. (Burzlaff) Burmeister in Maquoketa, Iowa. After graduating from Lost Nation High School in 1987, he joined the US Navy, serving as a Petty Officer and Radioman on the USS Nimitz. After two tours of service, he returned to Eastern Iowa and worked as a truck driver for various local companies.

Gary was a member of the American Legion. He was an avid Bears fan, and loved karaoke. Halloween was Gary's favorite holiday, and he enjoyed making haunted houses in his grandma's basement with his cousins.

Surviving are his mother, Dorothy of Jonesboro, Georgia; sisters, Dawn Wright of DeWitt, and Donna Wieneke of Westerville, Ohio; nephews, Christopher Wieneke and Hunter Wright; and a niece, Emily Wright; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and so many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne, and his grandparents, Harry and Luella Burzlaff, and Harry and Ethel Burmeister.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Gary will be laid to rest next to his dad at Lost Nation Cemetery.

