Gayle Louise Atchely

January 12, 1956-September 25, 2021

Indomitable, unbreakable, and with the tenacity of a blackberry shrub Gayle Louise Atchely overcame everything life could throw at her with a smile on her face. Even after losing her leg, Gayle got right back on her foot and showed her family she would never give up. Unfortunately, her body wasn't as strong as her fighting spirit and on 25 September 2021 she succumbed to her MDS and returned to her loving Heavenly Father.

Gayle was born 12 January 1956 in Moline, IL to Alfred and Ethel Krauel. Growing up she was a loving daredevil tomboy who enjoyed climbing trees, hiking, and making sunflower stalk teepees. Her first adventure was after graduating high school when she road tripped with her brother and sister to Utah where she would attend university. While studying she met her future husband and lifelong love John Michael Atchley, and they married 30 May 1984 in the Salt Lake Utah temple for time and all eternity. They welcomed their first son Jeremiah in 1985, and in 1988 Gayle moved with her young family to Davenport, IA where she and her husband welcomed 3 more children Steven, Jennafer and Ryan whom she loved very much. As a family they had many memorable adventures visiting family in Michigan, Florida, Utah and New Mexico. They also explored various National Parks and enjoyed many more camping and hiking trips as a family. Over the years Gayle faced many trials that she overcame through the love and support of her husband, who she will love profoundly even after her passing.

Gayle will be remembered as an affable friend, cherished sister, caring mother, and most importantly a beloved wife. She will be remembered as a happy exuberant person who was full of smiles and laughter even in the direst of circumstances. She held a deep love for her church, community, and her God and showed her love by putting others first even at the end. She dedicated much of her time to her home daycare children whom she cherished dearly like they were her own children. Her love for landscaping, garage sales, and the changing autumn colors will also be remembered as hallmarks of her life.

While heartbroken by their loss, her family gives thanks for the many lessons that she taught them throughout her life. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her loving husband; children Jerimiah, Steven, Jennafer and Ryan; grandchildren Calis, James, Eland, David, and Tess; and siblings Carol Koester, Polly Lamont, Steve and Art Krauel.

For those who would like to join Gayle's family in remembering her legacy, there will be a memorial service held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4929 Wisconsin Ave Davenport, IA, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on 2 October 2021. There will be a burial service at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, 1022 E 39th St Davenport, IA, at 1:30 p.m. the same day.