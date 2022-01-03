Menu
Gaylord Rasmussen
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Gaylord Rasmussen

July 6, 1928-January 1, 2022

Gaylord Rasmussen, 93, of DeWitt, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, January 1, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Park View Lutheran Church from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022. A Service of Christian Burial and Military Rites will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the church with the Rev. Peter Hoft officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt, at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Park View Lutheran Church.

Gaylord was born July 6, 1928, in Olin, Iowa to Ernest and Lilli (Hartwig) Rasmussen. He was a 1946 graduate of Olin Consolidated School. Gaylord served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 until 1948, during the conclusion of WWII. On June 10, 1951, Gaylord was united in marriage to Helen Pauline Laetare at St. John Lutheran Church, Olin. The couple resided in Olin until moving to DeWitt in 1961. Gaylord worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for 15 years. He then worked for Hawkeye Chemical Company, Clinton, in production and maintenance until retiring after 28 years. Helen preceded him in death September 5, 2021.

Gaylord was a member of Park View Lutheran Church and was active in the Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238, serving as adjutant for many years. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, and was a voracious reader, especially of Civil War history and inspirational literature.

Surviving are children, Carla (Tony) Jessen and Gayle Rasmussen of DeWitt and Brad (Rita) Rasmussen of Eldridge; 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Cozart.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Park View Lutheran Church
14 Grove Road, Eldridge, IA
Jan
8
Service
12:00p.m.
Park View Lutheran Church
14 Grove Road, Eldridge, IA
Gayle, Sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Linda Ebelt
January 4, 2022
We always enjoyed visiting with Gaylord, Helen and Gayle at PLVC. A great family! Prayers are with all of the family!
RON & BONNIE AMHOF
Friend
January 3, 2022
