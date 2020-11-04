Gene E. Boehm

September 26, 1934 - November 02, 2020

Gene E. Boehm, 86, of Orion, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A private graveside service will be held at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to the Rebecca Circle of the Orion United Methodist Church or Coal Valley-Orion ambulance. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion is assisting the family.

Gene was born on September 26, 1934, the son of Fred and Etta (Krapp) Boehm. He grew up with his brother Max in Edford Township Geneseo. He was a graduate of Geneseo High School in 1952. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1957-1962. Gene married Donna Coulter at the Orion United Methodist Church 59 years ago. He retired from John Deere Seeding as a Tool & Die maker after 30 years. Gene loved gardening, fixing and making things, and helping others. He was a baseball fan of the St. Louis, Cardinals but best of all he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughters, Sandra (Mike Fender) Boehm, Susan (Joel) Randazzo; grandson, Nicholas Randazzo; sister-in-law, Charlotte Coulter; niece, Sheryl Hiatt; nephew, Alan (Suzanne) Coulter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Max; infant son, brother-in-law, James Coulter.

