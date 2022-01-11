Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene A. Lindstrom
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Gene A. Lindstrom

November 24, 1952-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-Gene A. Lindstrom, 69, of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 from complications due to Covid. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. The family will start to greet friends at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to HDC (Handicapped Development Center). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gene was born a son of Lyle and Clara (Hebbeln) Lindstrom on November 24, 1952, in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, IA. He briefly worked at Skills Inc. in Davenport.

Gene was always happy. He loved to play the organ and listen to vinyl records. He also collected music boxes.

Those honoring his memory include his sisters, Vicki (Lyle) Braun, Berti Lindstrom, and Sally Wuestenberg; sister-in-law, Jan (of the late Richard) Lindstrom; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Jax.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard Lindstrom and Bernard Lindstrom.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jan
13
Service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.