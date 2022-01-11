Gene A. Lindstrom

November 24, 1952-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-Gene A. Lindstrom, 69, of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 from complications due to Covid. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. The family will start to greet friends at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to HDC (Handicapped Development Center). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gene was born a son of Lyle and Clara (Hebbeln) Lindstrom on November 24, 1952, in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, IA. He briefly worked at Skills Inc. in Davenport.

Gene was always happy. He loved to play the organ and listen to vinyl records. He also collected music boxes.

Those honoring his memory include his sisters, Vicki (Lyle) Braun, Berti Lindstrom, and Sally Wuestenberg; sister-in-law, Jan (of the late Richard) Lindstrom; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Jax.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard Lindstrom and Bernard Lindstrom.