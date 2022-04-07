Menu
George W. Braden Sr.
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
George W. Braden, Sr.

August 30, 1930-April 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-George W. Braden, Sr., 91, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Silvercrest at Garner Farms Assisted Living with his family by his side. His care was assisted by St. Croix Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Friday, April 8, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 9, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hearts to Harvest Foundation or Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mr. Braden was born August 30, 1930, to George and Nellie Braden of Preemption, Illinois. He married Lois A. Golinghorst on January 29, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa. They were married for 65 years and resided in Eldridge, Iowa where they raised their family and farmed side by side. She preceded him in death in 2020.

He was a longtime member and board member of Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. George was a volunteer at Genesis Medical Center for many years. He and his wife were members of several card clubs and enjoyed going to dances. George was a member of Farm Service and Farm Bureau, and a board member of the National Resource Conservation Service.

He is the father of Cindy (Ken) Langtimm of Bettendorf, Bob (MaryAnne) Braden of Eldridge, Deb (Pat) Maloney of DeWitt, George (Sondra) Braden of Sherrard, Illinois, and Connie (Rich) Coy of Eldridge.

His grandchildren are Tony (Catia) Langtimm, Emily (Chris) Caldwell, Scott (Christine) Braden, Jenni (Brooks) Newton, Michael Braden, Jessica (Tommy) Clifford, Kyle (Renee) Burke, Joshua (Erin) Braden, Caitlin (Manny) Cummings, Liz Nolte and Ben Gougeon, Jordan and Lacey Bales, Abigail Coy and Braden Coy. George also has 13 great-grandchildren.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Apr
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
