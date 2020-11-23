George Earnest Foster

March 28, 1946- November 20, 2020

TIPTON-George Earnest Foster, 74, of Davenport, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 20, 2020 while under the care of the Good Samaritan Society. Funeral and burial services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

George, son of Terry and Della Rusk Foster, was born on March 28, 1946 in Galt, Missouri. George graduated from Galt High School in 1965 and immediately joined the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War. George was united in marriage to Bettie Ann Gannan on February 21, 1970 in Stratford, Iowa. George worked on the assembly line for Farmall/IH.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Bettie, of Tipton, Iowa; daughters, Nickole Mapes of Wentzville, MO and Tamara Foster of Tipton, Iowa; son, Gary Foster of Tipton, Iowa; sisters, Lois Covey of Unionville, MO and Sharlet Glass of Wichita, KS; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Zane Mapes; 6 brothers, Ray, James, Ronnie, Vernon, B. Jack and Ralph; sisters, Mary Louise, Elizabeth, Myrtle and Lavon.