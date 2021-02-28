George Roger Kleinfeld

May 30, 1945-February 23, 2021

BUFFALO GROVE-George Roger Kleinfeld was born on May 30, 1945 in Oak Park, Illinois to George Edward and Hanna Marie (nee Ostergren) Kleinfeld. He died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Mr. Kleinfeld was a Speech and Drama Teacher for 38 years at Maine East High School, Park Ridge, IL.

He was a member of St. Edna's Parish and was involved with the Pre-Marriage program.

His interests and hobbies included cheering on the grandchildren at their sports and music events, fishing, and visiting with friends as well as monthly breakfast at Kappy's.

Roger is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Bonnie Kaye Kleinfeld (nee VanEckhoutte); his children Jennifer Kleinfeld, Amy (Ricky) Cobb, Valerie (Mark) Tomkiel and Scott (Jae Young) Kleinfeld; his grandchildren Allison Betke, Abigail (Bonham) O'Hanlon, Cole Consiglio, Elise Tomkiel and 5 step grandchildren; his great granddaughter Aurora O'Hanlon; his nephews Blake, Jordan, Noah and Cody VanEckhoutte; his sister Ruth Ann (Thomas Munoz) Kleinfeld Munoz and sister in law Bette VanEckhoutte; as well as his cousin Janet (BJ) Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Lutheran Home 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 https://www.lutheranhome.org/donate or St Edna's Parish in Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.