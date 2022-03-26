Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George B. "Tim" Rasmussen
ABOUT
Assumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

George B. "Tim" Rasmussen

October 7, 1941-March 24, 2022

DAVENPORT-George B. "Tim" Rasmussen, 80, of Davenport, got sick of the bull***t and passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home following a brief battle with cancer. Per his wish cremation was accorded and there will be a memorial gathering from 1-3pm on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Lung Association.

George Bernard Rasmussen was born October 7, 1941, in Davenport, the son of James and Sibylla (Pohlmann) Rasmussen. He graduated from Assumption High School, class of 1958, and married Karyl "Sue" Jacops in 1962.

Tim was the owner of "Tim's Car Wash" and at one time operated three locations. He had also been a bartender at the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed bowling, cards, golfing, trips to Wisconsin, watching the Packers and Hawkeyes, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sue; children Jim (fiancée Kristine Bosek) Rasmussen of Bradenton, FL, Donna Rasmussen of Davenport, Teresa Grove of Iowa City, Barb (Rob) Kane of Waunakee, WI, Jennifer Rasmussen of Davenport, Tony (Katy) Rasmussen of Iowa City; grandchildren Preston, Allie, Jacob, Emily, Brian, Zachary, Shawn, Kaleigh, Jackson, Samm, Lauren, Willa, Violet; great grandchildren Dominique, Matthew, and Jade.

He was preceded in death by infant sons Timothy and Brian, parents, and sisters Nancy Voelkner and Sandra Hartung.

The family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to Jenny, for taking such great care of him.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.