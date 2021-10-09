Georgianna T. Dengler

May 11, 1955-October 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Georgianna T. Dengler, 66, of Linden, New Jersey and longtime resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Genesis East, Davenport.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30a.m., Monday October 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Her family will greet friends at church, prior to mass from 9:00a.m. until 10:30a.m. The rite of cremation was accorded, and inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal on Tuesday morning. All wishing to attend should gather at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home by 8:30a.m to go in procession. Memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at srfcure.org.

Georgianna Tigmo Dengler was born on May 11, 1955, in Elizabeth, New Jersey a daughter of Juan and Maria (Botonakis) Tigmo. She was united in marriage to Eugene E. Dengler on September 9, 1978. He preceded her in death May 22, 2020.

Georgianna was an educator in the Davenport Community School System for many years helping countless children learn to read, retiring in 2012. She was a dedicated parishioner and lector at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Georgianna was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and caretaker. She treasured her children, grandchildren, great-grandson and loving husband and took great joy in every moment with them. Georgianna enjoyed gardening, painting and singing and loved the symphony and to sing-along to musicals.

She is preceded in death by her husband, and her sisters Josephine (Milos) and Juanita (Carmine). Survivors include her children: John (Dana) Dengler, Davenport, Brian Dengler, Arvada, Colorado, Jessica Dengler, Seattle, Washington; grandchildren: Kayla (Wade) Rollins, Zakari Linze, Izeah Linze and Zane Linze, all of Davenport; one great grandchild Oliver; siblings: Adrian (Debbie) Tigmo, Winnetka, California and a special cousin, Terry Hadley, Monroe City, Missouri; and numerous of nieces, nephews, and friends.

