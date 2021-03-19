Gerald D. Bauer

October 5, 1936-March 16, 2021

WHEATLAND-Gerald D. Bauer, age 84 of Wheatland, passed away on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gerald was born October 5, 1936 in Durant to Merlin and Dalpha (Woods) Bauer. He married Carolyn Hein on September 2, 1956 in Bennett. She passed away on February 15, 2021.

Gerald served his country honorably in the Air Force. He liked to watch the Hawkeyes and Cubs, hunting and fishing, and scratching lottery tickets. He coached little league baseball in his earlier years and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports.

He is survived by his sons Mark of Manchester and Chuck of Greeley, CO; daughters Sue (Steve) Henderson of Durant, Jana (Dan) Schneckloth of Eldridge, and Kelly (Scott) Mente of Wheatland; grandchildren Amie (Brandt) Jones, Matt Beatty, Maggie and Katie Bauer, Amber (John) Trenkamp, Chelsi (Riley) Goettsch, Justine (Andy) Maass, Stephanie Rohling, Jeff (Kenzie) Mente, and Brittany (Nick) Selby; step grandchildren Jake (Joy) Schneckloth, Nick (Alison) Schneckloth, and Cait (Luke) Brown; 11 great grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren; and sister-in-laws Connie & Barb Bauer.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson Shane Bauer; step grandson Dane Schneckloth; brothers Leroy & Jack Bauer; and sister Nadine Spengler.

Cards may be sent to Kelly at: 317 Wright Street Wheatland, Iowa 52777.

