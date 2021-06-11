Gerald (Jerry) Lowell Chatfield

September 5, 1933-June 9, 2021

FLOYD-Gerald (Jerry) Lowell Chatfield passed away at his home on June 9th, 2021 under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Fullerton Funeral Home in Charles City, Iowa on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 from 5-8 pm.

A private family service will be held on June 14th with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Floyd, Iowa Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Andrew Chatfield, Wesley Freiberg, Joshua Chatfield, Cory Chatfield, Dustin Chatfield, Benjamin Chatfield, Luke Chatfield and Travis Mills with Jeremy Chatfield as Honorary pallbearer.

Jerry was born in Scott County Iowa the son of Lowell and Amanda (Lucht) Chatfield on September 5th, 1933.

He was united in marriage to Frances A. Goecken of Charles City, Iowa on June 18th, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa. To this union six children were born, Diane Jerry, Cindy, Terry, Brian and Susie.

Jerry had many jobs throughout his lifetime but the one he enjoyed the most was being a salvage yard owner and towing service operator helping people.

Left to remember his memory are his wife of 65 years Frances, his children Diane (Leonard) Geerts, Jerry (Kathy) Chatfield, Cindy (Jim) Freiberg, Terry Chatfield, Brian Chatfield and Susie (Kurt) Mills. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren with one on the way in July.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty Jane Chatfield and Joan L. Carter and grandson Jeremy Chatfield in December of 2020 along with many cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Royer and St. Croix Hospice for the care they gave Dad these last few months.