Gerald F. "Bumpa" Jost

Gerald F. "Bumpa" Jost age 92 of Bryant, Iowa, passed away Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 at The Alverno Health Care Facility, Clinton, Iowa. A Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday Sept. 27th at Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton. Visitation will be held Sunday.

4-7 PM at the Pape Funeral Home and Monday 9:30 AM until the service hour at Prince of Peace. A family graveside service will be held at Center Grove Cemetery, Bryant at a later date. Memorials may be given as family wishes. A full version of the obituary and online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.