Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald F. "Bumpa" Jost
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

Gerald F. "Bumpa" Jost

Gerald F. "Bumpa" Jost age 92 of Bryant, Iowa, passed away Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 at The Alverno Health Care Facility, Clinton, Iowa. A Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday Sept. 27th at Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton. Visitation will be held Sunday.

4-7 PM at the Pape Funeral Home and Monday 9:30 AM until the service hour at Prince of Peace. A family graveside service will be held at Center Grove Cemetery, Bryant at a later date. Memorials may be given as family wishes. A full version of the obituary and online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, IA
Sep
27
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Prince of Peace
IA
Sep
27
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Parish
Clinton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pape Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pape Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.