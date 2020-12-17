Gerald W. McClure

July 25, 1941-December13, 2020

On Sunday, Dec 13, 2020, Gerald W. McClure of Burnsville, MN, loving husband of Katy, passed away from this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Gerry was born on July 25, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to Earl Q. and Dorothy (Field) McClure. Raised in Charleston, WV, he graduated from Georgia Tech in 1964 and went to work for Cummins in Columbus, IN where he served in various engineering and sales and marketing positions that took him all over the world including Africa, the Middle East and the Soviet Union. In 1964 he married Katrina Snyder of Bridgeport, WV and together they raised a son and daughter. After his time with Cummins, he worked for Harris Corp in Bethlehem, PA and Plattsburgh, NY and then for ITW in Chicago, IL. He was later tapped to be president of The Schebler Company of Bettendorf, IA -- a company he loved to be a part of. Gerry was formerly a member of First Presbyterian of Davenport and he had a passion for the mission of the Church having supported a number of missionary projects over the years. He also loved studying Scripture and bringing the Word to others. He well understood that this life is temporary but the life to come is eternal and he wanted everyone to know the good news of Jesus. Gerry is survived by his wife, Katy, brother Jeff Melton of Scott Depot, WV, cousin Becky Toler of S. Charleston, WV, his children, John (Urmila) McClure of Tampa, FL, and Julie (Alan) West of Lakeville, MN in addition to his grandchildren Katrina, Chloe, Caroline, and Jacob West as well as Trinity and Faith McClure. Memorial Service to be held Monday, December 21 at 11:00am at Hope Presbyterian Church 7132 Portland Ave S. Richfield, MN 55423.