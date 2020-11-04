Gerald N. Fosdick

December 13, 1927-November 1, 2020

Gerald N. "Jerry" Fosdick, 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility, Bettendorf. A private family mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf at a later date, followed by a Rosary by the K of C. Honoring Jerry's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #154, Bettendorf.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Gerald Nicholas Fosdick was born on December 13, 1927 in Keota, Iowa, the son of Charles A. and Eva (Palm) Fosdick. He was a 1946 graduate of Keota High School. Jerry was a member of St. John Vianney, and 4th Degree in the K of C. Jerry was devoted to Our Lord Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary, and was personally Consecrated to St. Michael the Archangel.

Jerry was very active in the American Legion Post 154, and served as Commander for 2 years, and a life member. He was interested in genealogy for 25 years, and traced his ancestors to the early 1500's.

Survivors include his children: Gerald F. Fosdick, Sperry, IA, Stephen C. Fosdick, Bettendorf, IA, Patricia (Trish) Fosdick, Bettendorf, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Ann, second wife, Marion B. Fosdick, sisters; Marcella Monaghan, Sister Mary Anita Fosdick, Katheryn (Kaye) Fulrath, brothers; Richard, Leonard, Donald, and Francis Fosdick.

In lieu of flower memorials may be directed to the Houston Coalition for Life.

Online condolences may be shared with Gerald's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com