Gerald H. Ploog Jr.

January 17, 1947-February 11, 2022

DAVENPORT-Gerald H. Ploog Jr., 75 of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully Feb 11, 2022, with his 2 sons by his side. He was born on January 17, 1947, in Davenport, IA to Gerald Ploog, Sr. and Muriel Ploog. He went by Gary the rest of his life. Gary was a graduate of Bettendorf High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordinanceman as a Third Class Petty Officer in the Vietnam Campaign. Gary enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, playing cards and watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He loved to tells jokes, sometimes laughing so hard that he had trouble finishing it.

Gary is survived by sons Gary Ploog Jr. and David Ploog, his spouse Katherine, grandchildren Ryan Shipley, Meadow Ploog, Kinslee Ploog, Aaralyn Ploog and Gavin Ploog, all of Indianapolis. Also by his sister, Charlotte Arkfeld of Davenport; niece, Lisa Arkfeld of Rock Island and his nephew, Jason Arkfeld of Los Banos, CA. Gary is preceded in death by his parents.

Service and Navy Honors are to be held at Rock Island National Veterans Cemetery at Noon on Friday, April 22nd.