Geraldine Ann "Jerry" Fier

January 13, 1928-June 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Geraldine Ann "Jerry" Fier, 93, of Davenport, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme St, Davenport. Visitation will be from Noon until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Jerry was born January 13, 1928 in Spring Valley, IL, a daughter of Leo and Ann (Noder) Bogner. She grew up on their farm and attended high school at Mount Saint Claire Academy in Clinton, IA, and graduated in 1946. Through a friend and classmate, she met and married Vernon W. Fier on February 7, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Granville, IL. The two of them settled in Davenport and together raised five active boys.

Jerry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known for her culinary and baking skills and her service to others. She enjoyed traveling, reading and bowling, which she participated in through leagues until she was 90 years young. She was a member of St. Paul's for more than 70 years, taking part in Altar & Rosary, as well as many other service and social groups with fellow parishioners

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, William (Jane) Fier of Austin, TX, Robert (Catherine) Fier of Muscatine, Thomas (Joan) Fier of Bettendorf, Kevin (Christine) Fier of Erie, IL, and Kenneth (Colleen) Fier of Davenport; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother Gene (Joan) Bogner of Bellingham, WA; sister-in-law Dorothy Stark of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, parents Leo and Ann Bogner, brother Kenneth Bogner and his wife Juanita, brother-in-law Donald Fier, and in-laws Edward and Helen (Holdgrafer) Fier.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

