Geraldine A. "Geri" Mitchell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Geraldine A. "Geri" Mitchell

January 4, 1935-December 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Geraldine A. "Geri" Mitchell, 85, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Alleman High School. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Geri was born January 4, 1935 in Rockford, a daughter of August and Angeline (Rossi) Baratelli. She graduated from St. Anthony's nursing school and married Jeramiah L. "Jerry" Mitchell on January 21, 1956 in Rockford. Jerry passed away on May 16, 2002. Geri worked as a Registered Nurse for Medical Arts Associates for over 21 years, previously she had worked at Moline Public Hospital. She was a past member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island, where she was a choir member also. Geri loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Peter) Vinson of Davenport, Steven (Melinda) Mitchell of San Diego, CA, William (Shari) Mitchell of Marshfield, WI and Cynthia (David) Steele of Coal Valley; grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Cruchelow, Nicole Steele, Nathaniel Steele, Alexander (Lizzy) Mitchell, Allison Mitchell, Samuel Mitchell and Abby Mitchell; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Masterjohn and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies with the loss of Geri. I so enjoyed working with her at Medical Arts. She always knew just what to say.
Sherri Beyer
December 22, 2020
