Ghaton D. Ross
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Ghaton D. Ross

May 28, 1973-September 10, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ-Ghaton D. "Buggy/Big Bug" Ross, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona, transitioned this life September 10, 2021.

Homegoing service is 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation one hour prior.

He was a Gentleman, Scholar, Humanitarian, and Family Man

Ghaton DeAngelo Ross born May 28, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Fannie Ross and Craig McGinnis. Graduating from Central High School, he was a standout athlete in football and shot putt. A Junior College All-American and team captain at Ellsworth Community College in Football. Transferring to Indiana University on a football scholarship studying Secondary Education. He earned his undergraduate degree in communications. Ghaton earned his Master of Science in Business Entertainment in 2017. He loved people and went on two Mission trips to Haiti with his church. He was CEO of Huddle Entertainment Group, Inc to present time

Ghaton married Kenya Weatherspoon and had one child, Exzavier Ross. Many years later he met and married Cheyenne Hollin and had two children, Santana and Nina Mae Ross.

Ghaton enjoyed football and music, he cherished his family and friends and gave of his heart in uncommon ways, but above all else his children were most important to him. When he was a teenager, he wrote songs and poetry and used these gifts when he sang to the older population in nursing homes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Xzavier, Santana and Nina; his mother, Fannie Haynes Rock Island; brothers, Kendel Ross, Jamar Mallory, Coreyon Mallory (Falana), Marvin Mallory, Jr.; sisters, TaMerria Ross-Yusuff (Kenny), Shapree Mallory; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends; a half-brother, Mike, and half-sister, Nakisha Peniston; a new friend, Melissa N.

Full obituary at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Ghaton at HSBC Financial way back in the day. While I have many fond memories of Ghaton, My most memorial one was on 9/11. Our small office was devastated and not at all sure what to do or feel. Ghaton led us all in prayer and it was so calming and exactly what we all needed. He will forever be in my "where were you when" story. My sympathy to your family!
Lynn R Olds
Friend
September 19, 2021
My heart is so broken - so many good memories- more than just a tenant in our building- he became family - always the family man - uplifting others and so funny. Heaven gained a beautiful soul My deepest condolences to family and friends
Sherrie Anderson
Friend
September 18, 2021
