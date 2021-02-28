Gladys Housley

January 6, 1940-February 1, 2021

On February 1, 2021, Gladys Housley, 81, of Walnut Creek, CA went to be with Our Lord, surrounded in love by her family. A private graveside service was held at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA. A Celebration of Life Service announcement will be forthcoming.

Born on January 6, 1940, in Davenport, IA, to Alvin and Grace Dennhardt, Gladys was the eldest daughter of five children. Gladys devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she invited into her heart while attending Sunday School Class in the first grade. As a young lady, she met the love of her life, Harold Housley; they wed in 1959, raised three daughters, and celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Gladys loved her family deeply. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She cherished every opportunity to be with family; whether it was in the kitchen baking pumpkin pies from scratch or Christmas sugar cookies, serving up her famous chili or fruit salad passed down from generations, gathering for dinners in the backyard, singing and dancing in the living room, shopping at Trader Joe's, giving gifts to make you feel special, or being the number one fan at the ball games. She was there to cheer you on. A caregiver through and through, Gladys provided tender steadfast care to her husband in their later years.

During the time of raising their children, the family attended Hope Lutheran Church in Palm Desert, CA, where Gladys served as the Sunday School Superintendent. Bible Study Circle, Choir, Youth and Christmas Programs were her passions. Gladys was later a longtime member of Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, serving as a Stephen Minister and Deacon and participating in Choir and The Morning Light Bible Study.

From a young age, Gladys knew she wanted to be a registered nurse. She obtained her Associate of Arts in Nursing Degree in 1975 from College of the Desert in Palm Desert, CA, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Cal State University San Bernardino in 1988, where she received The United States Army Perseverance Award. Gladys began her 30-year career in nursing at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA, taught medical assistants at College of the Desert, worked in a doctor's office and home health, and eventually retired from home hospice in San Jose, CA.

Gladys is survived by her husband, 3 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Memorial Donations may be made to Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, 1801 Lacassie Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596. Online access is under the drop down titled "In Memoriam - Gladys Housley".

https://pushpay.com/g/walnutcreekpresbyterian