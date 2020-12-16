Gladys J. "Jeannie" Jones

August 16, 1929 - December 9, 2020

Eldridge - Gladys J. "Jeannie" Jones, 91, of Eldridge, IA passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center, following complications from Covid-19 and pneumonia. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 19th at First Baptist Church Bettendorf followed by a short committal service at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family requests that attendees wear masks at all times and be seated by ushers who will distance families further than six feet. The church service will be livestreamed and archived and can be found at www.weertsfh.com or you can go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3oiAT_EpJQ&feature=youtu.be. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722 for Missions, a special interest of Jean's. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Jeannie was born August 16, 1929, to Walter and Clara (Grinde) Johnson in Cresco, IA. She graduated from Luther College, Decorah, IA where she loved being in the Nordic Choir under Weston Noble. On August 22, 1954, she married Edmund Jones in Davenport and together they had five children, Ronelle, Christine, Laurel, Randy, and Peter. While raising their children, she was a teacher at Fillmore Elementary for 10 years. Jean owned the Home Environment Center in Davenport for 45 years and was known by many in the Quad Cities as the host of a WOC Radio talk show about her business on Saturday mornings. She and Ed (aka "Jonesy" at Circa 21 in Rock Island) enjoyed their jobs well into their 80's.

Jeannie was active in her community as a Bible Study Fellowship leader for 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Bettendorf where she enjoyed being a part of the Women's Choir and many other groups. Jeannie and Ed loved, and were loved by so many members of the church and cherished their special relationship with Pastor Gonyo and his wife, Carla. Important to note is that even in her last days in the hospital, Jeannie witnessed to others, prayed aloud, sang hymns, and listened to Christian songs and messages sent by her church family to the hospital where she received wonderful medical treatment from the Pulmonary nurses and staff. While living at Grand Haven Retirement Community this last year, Jeanne made so many special friends and we thank everyone there for the warm and loving care she received from both staff and residents.

Jeannie will be missed by her sons: Randy Jones of Mexico, NY, and Peter (Wendy) Jones of Morrison, CO; daughters: Ronelle (Peter) Lau of Davenport, Christine Miller of Des Moines, IA, and Laurel (Rob) Clarke of Albuquerque, NM; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, two brothers, and a sister.