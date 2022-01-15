Menu
Gladys A. Fick Keppy
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Gladys A. Fick Keppy

June 26, 1938-January 9, 2022

WALCOTT-Gladys A. Fick Keppy, 83, of Walcott, IA passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been done and a celebration of life will be held 12:00pm to 3:00pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Walcott American Legion 121 Bryant Street Walcott, IA. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society and online condoles can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gladys was born June 26, 1938 in Letts, IA to Russell & Elma (Stineman) Hafner. She was united in marriage to William P. Fick in 1956, he preceded her in death in 1982. She then married Ned A. Keppy on October 24, 2015 in Muscatine, IA. Gladys had been employed as a bus driver with the Davenport Community School for 30 year, retiring in 2005. Gladys was a member of Sweetland Methodist Church, Sweetland, IA. She enjoyed flower gardening, her card clubs, blue grass music and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Ned Keppy, Walcott, IA; 6 daughters Lynn (David) Dau, Davenport, IA, Mary (Sam) Yarham, Parkview, IA, Sharon Wescom, Walcott, IA, Michele Schroeder, Bend, OR, Nancy (Wade) Luebken, Walcott, IA, and Jennifer Kipp, Moline, IL; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and a son William A. Fick in 2004.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Walcott American Legion
121 Bryant Street, Walcott, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ned, My condolences to you and your family. I was the Transportation Dept. secretary from 1973-1988 and knew Gladys as a bus driver. When she came in the office she was always very pleasant and upbeat. It was an honor knowing her. Again, I'm sorry for your loss.
Ann Simpson
January 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss Nancy! I know how close you were to your mother ! Praying for you during this difficult time!
Bethany klemme
January 16, 2022
Fun memories back during your softball games long long ago. She was a great lady! So very very sorry for your loss. Prayers sent for all of you.
Judy lemburg
January 16, 2022
TO THE KEPPY FAMILY, I AM SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF GLADYS. SHE HAS GONE HOME TO BE WITH THE LORD. YOU HAVE ALL MY PRAYERS..
SHIRLEY KEPPY
January 15, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Cousin, Jan (Stineman)
Jan Frantz
January 15, 2022
I'll always remember "Happy Bottom " as sort of our team mother playing fast pitch softball for the Mel Foster Pacers. Sorry for your loss Mary and Sharon.
Theresa Paff (Wells)
January 15, 2022
We enjoyed playing cards with Gladys. She was a wonderful lady! Our sympathy and prayers to the family.
Dale and Judy Bergert
Friend
January 15, 2022
May memories of family gatherings and laughter help during your time of sorrow. Blessings
Bob and Bonnie Harksen
January 15, 2022
