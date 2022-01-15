Gladys A. Fick Keppy

June 26, 1938-January 9, 2022

WALCOTT-Gladys A. Fick Keppy, 83, of Walcott, IA passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been done and a celebration of life will be held 12:00pm to 3:00pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Walcott American Legion 121 Bryant Street Walcott, IA. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society and online condoles can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gladys was born June 26, 1938 in Letts, IA to Russell & Elma (Stineman) Hafner. She was united in marriage to William P. Fick in 1956, he preceded her in death in 1982. She then married Ned A. Keppy on October 24, 2015 in Muscatine, IA. Gladys had been employed as a bus driver with the Davenport Community School for 30 year, retiring in 2005. Gladys was a member of Sweetland Methodist Church, Sweetland, IA. She enjoyed flower gardening, her card clubs, blue grass music and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Ned Keppy, Walcott, IA; 6 daughters Lynn (David) Dau, Davenport, IA, Mary (Sam) Yarham, Parkview, IA, Sharon Wescom, Walcott, IA, Michele Schroeder, Bend, OR, Nancy (Wade) Luebken, Walcott, IA, and Jennifer Kipp, Moline, IL; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and a son William A. Fick in 2004.