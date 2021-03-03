Menu
Gladys Eleanor Wendhausen
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Gladys Eleanor Wendhausen

April 30, 1935-February 28, 2021

DAVENPORT-Gladys Eleanor Wendhausen, 85, of Davenport, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Visitation will be held from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Durant Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Gladys was born in Clinton, IA on April 30, 1935, daughter of Ferd and Adeline (Dammann) Witt. She graduated from DeWitt High School, Class of 1953. Gladys married Norman Rohwedder on November 14, 1953 in Bennett, Iowa. She later married Wayne Wendhausen on November 12, 1997.

Gladys was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm in rural Sunbury. They sold the farm and moved to Durant, retiring in 1978. Gladys was a member of Peace Church of Christ United, Bennett, the Davenport Moose Club and the Durant American Legion Auxiliary. Gladys enjoyed dancing, traveling, being a "Winter Texan" and playing cards, especially Euchre and Phase 10. Most of all, Gladys cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Gladys will be dearly missed by her loving son, Kenneth (Nancy) Rohwedder of Davenport; two grandchildren, Kendra Rohwedder and Matthew Rohwedder; three step-grandchildren, Andy (Katie) Yohe, Tony Yohe, and Kyle Yohe; two great granddaughters, Madison and Taylinn; two brothers, Edward (Shirley) Witt of DeWitt and Alfred (Wilma) Witt of Delmar, Iowa; and one sister, June Nordan of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman Rohwedder and Wayne Wendhausen; three children, Doris, Donavon and David Rohwedder; two brothers, Henry (Avis) Witt and Wesley (Mary) Witt; and one brother in-law, Fred Nordan.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Mar
5
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remember when she lived on the farm by Sunbury and then moved to durant was always so friendly mom and her was really good friends till the end will be truly missed
Christa Sloup Lincoln
April 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Gladys’s family. I lived on farm close to theirs and went to school at Sunbury school where Ken & Doris attended.
Ludalle Jones
Friend
March 6, 2021
I will definitely miss her.
Janet Tracy
March 5, 2021
Your SERVPRO Family
March 4, 2021
I´m sorry to learn of the loss of Gladys. I have been doing her hair every week for the last three years and will miss seeing her come into the salon. Prayers to the family
Tammy Ridpath
March 3, 2021
Dear Ken, Nancy & Family -- I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a very special lady. Hoping wonderful memories will help to replace your sorrow.
Lynne Hoffmann
March 3, 2021
I met Gladys years ago at the Moose Lodge playing Cards with my mother, always had a Big Smile and was so Kind. God Bless Her.
Sue Hanson
March 3, 2021
I have very wonderful memories staying with my Aunt Gladys and Uncle on their farm. Aunt Gladys was always so kind and sweet. Prayers to you and your family, Kenny. Enjoy all the great memories of you Mom.
I really loved seeing all the pictures in the memorial.
Michelle Mitsoff (Jordan)
Family
March 3, 2021
Even though Gladys was 6 years older than me, we were still good friends and good sisters. We helped each other out and I'm sure she took care of me as a baby too. I can remember playing Canasta with her and my brother, Alfred. We loved to play card games. She was the same age as my husband, Fred, who we just lost this past December 28th. My thoughts go to Kenny and his family knowing they will miss her presence every day. Now she is with her hubby Normie as she used to call him.
june nordan
Sister
March 2, 2021
I enjoyed playing Tripoly with Gladys. She will be missed. Prayers to the family.
Nila Dahlin
March 2, 2021
