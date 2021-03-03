Gladys Eleanor Wendhausen

April 30, 1935-February 28, 2021

DAVENPORT-Gladys Eleanor Wendhausen, 85, of Davenport, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Visitation will be held from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Durant Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Gladys was born in Clinton, IA on April 30, 1935, daughter of Ferd and Adeline (Dammann) Witt. She graduated from DeWitt High School, Class of 1953. Gladys married Norman Rohwedder on November 14, 1953 in Bennett, Iowa. She later married Wayne Wendhausen on November 12, 1997.

Gladys was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm in rural Sunbury. They sold the farm and moved to Durant, retiring in 1978. Gladys was a member of Peace Church of Christ United, Bennett, the Davenport Moose Club and the Durant American Legion Auxiliary. Gladys enjoyed dancing, traveling, being a "Winter Texan" and playing cards, especially Euchre and Phase 10. Most of all, Gladys cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Gladys will be dearly missed by her loving son, Kenneth (Nancy) Rohwedder of Davenport; two grandchildren, Kendra Rohwedder and Matthew Rohwedder; three step-grandchildren, Andy (Katie) Yohe, Tony Yohe, and Kyle Yohe; two great granddaughters, Madison and Taylinn; two brothers, Edward (Shirley) Witt of DeWitt and Alfred (Wilma) Witt of Delmar, Iowa; and one sister, June Nordan of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman Rohwedder and Wayne Wendhausen; three children, Doris, Donavon and David Rohwedder; two brothers, Henry (Avis) Witt and Wesley (Mary) Witt; and one brother in-law, Fred Nordan.