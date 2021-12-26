Menu
Gloria Dean Lightner Rush
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Gloria Dean Lightner Rush

October 12, 1943-December 19, 2021

Gloria Dean Lightner Rush, 78, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29th at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Yolanda Lightner. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria was born October 12, 1943 in Moro, Arkansas the daughter of Lester Parks and Lula Hicks. She was married to Jimmie Lightner Sr., and later to Leroy Rush. Gloria worked at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport as a CNA for 42 years. She also worked at a local cookie factory and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Gloria was an active member of Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ and was President of the Usher Board.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Miranda (Delbert) Lightner Combs, Jacqueline (David) Bell, Yolanda Lightner; sons, Robert Earl Carpenter, Milton McBroom, Jimmie (Candace) Lightner Jr., Victor Laron Lightner; 18 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanna Parker, Jettie Jordan, Annie Bee Smith, Kallie Horace; brother, Herman Lee Horace; her aunt, Lenora Knox, first cousins, Claudine Warren, Marilyn Knight-Huff, and Jaia Hicks; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, her church family, and Godchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Levi & Belzora Hicks; a daughter, Geraldine Parks; two sisters, Shirley Wells and Eva Mae Murphy; and two brothers, Freddie and Andrew Parks.

Online condolences maybe shared with Gloria's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ
Davenport, IA
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Families and Friends, I had not the pleasure of meeting Miss Gloria but I am certain of knowing her brother Freddie as well as a handful of her kinfolk. I have no doubt she was loved in life and is loved in death still. May the Lord Strengthen you all and may He Keep You.
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
Friend
December 29, 2021
Grandma I'm so sad that your gone I love you so much I will see you again
Shebra waters
December 27, 2021
