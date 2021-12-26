Gloria Dean Lightner Rush

October 12, 1943-December 19, 2021

Gloria Dean Lightner Rush, 78, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29th at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Yolanda Lightner. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria was born October 12, 1943 in Moro, Arkansas the daughter of Lester Parks and Lula Hicks. She was married to Jimmie Lightner Sr., and later to Leroy Rush. Gloria worked at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport as a CNA for 42 years. She also worked at a local cookie factory and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Gloria was an active member of Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ and was President of the Usher Board.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Miranda (Delbert) Lightner Combs, Jacqueline (David) Bell, Yolanda Lightner; sons, Robert Earl Carpenter, Milton McBroom, Jimmie (Candace) Lightner Jr., Victor Laron Lightner; 18 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanna Parker, Jettie Jordan, Annie Bee Smith, Kallie Horace; brother, Herman Lee Horace; her aunt, Lenora Knox, first cousins, Claudine Warren, Marilyn Knight-Huff, and Jaia Hicks; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, her church family, and Godchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Levi & Belzora Hicks; a daughter, Geraldine Parks; two sisters, Shirley Wells and Eva Mae Murphy; and two brothers, Freddie and Andrew Parks.

