Gordon E. Smith

January 29, 1924-September 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Gordon E. Smith, 97, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly a longtime resident of Davenport, died peacefully September 28, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with a prayer service offered at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island with military honors. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

Gordon was born on January 29, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, a son of Vernon and Iona (Rich) Smith. He enlisted in the Navy out of high school during World War II, serving about ships in the Pacific and stationed in Egypt and Hawaii among other places.

He moved to Davenport in 1949 to manage a hotel his friend owned. One day while dining at the New Deal Lunch Restaurant, owned by Chris Damos, he met a beautiful woman named Helen Damos. They were united in marriage on September 9, 1951 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Moline, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2019 after 67 years of marriage and memories together.

Gordon later worked at the New Deal Lunch Restaurant until it closed and went on the retire from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1980 after 38 years of service.

Gordon was a true gentleman, always so kind and caring. He enjoyed playing golf, which his shots were normally straight and true. He also enjoyed beautiful cars, puzzles, and a good scotch.

He spent 41 years enjoying retirement, traveling the world with the love of his life Helen and his sisters-in-law, Stephanie Yokas and Grace Damos, and enjoyed wintering in Florida to enjoy his daughter, son-in-law and his wonderful grandchildren.

Most important to Gordon was his family, he was especially proud of his three grandchildren, Christina, Nicholas and Stefanie. He was affectionately known as "Papa."

He was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island, A.H.E.P.A. and Oakwood Country Club.

Survivors include his daughter Pam (Gary) Brandt, Bettendorf, and his adored grandchildren Christina (Mike) Kelly, Des Moines, Iowa, Nicholas (Caitlin) Brandt, and Stefanie (Chris) Beason, all of Bettendorf, and his 10 great-grandchildren Keir, Krue and Kealan Kelly, Theo, Eden, Otis and Otto Brandt (who was born the Monday before Gordon's passing), and Ella, Caroline and Charlie Beason, a brother, Robert V. Smith, Davenport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher D. Smith, his parents, and sisters Jeanne Maim and Shirley Therkildsen.

The Smith family would like to thank Dr. Bryant Mutchler, his nurses and staff and the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all of the compassionate and loving care they shared with Gordon.

