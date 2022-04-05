Gregory Thomas Beard

May 9, 1949-April 2, 2022

Gregory Thomas Beard, of Tea, SD went peacefully to meet his Savior with his family by his side on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls at the age of 72. He is now completely healed and breathing the air of heaven with his new lungs.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 8, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 West 41st Street, in Sioux Falls, SD. There will be private family burial at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will also be at Sioux Falls First Church from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, April 7.

Greg was born to Irvin Thomas Beard and Winona (Sherman) Beard on May 9, 1949, in Alton, IL.

Greg and Charlotte were married on October 6, 1966, in St. Louis, MO. God blessed them with the two wonderful sons, Quentin and Heath. They also have three little angel babies in heaven. After their marriage, Greg joined the Air Force. Following that he had a few jobs in the St. Louis area. In 1974, they moved to the Quad Cities for him to begin work at International Harvester, where he worked for 30 years until he retired in 2004. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Hy-Vee delivering flowers for 10 years, then at Walmart, where he was a greeter for 7 years. He drove for Vern Eide several months until he had to quit because of his sickness.

He was an active member of Sioux Falls First Church. He was a passionate worshipper of Jesus and wanted everyone to experience the redemptive love of God that rescued him on July 15, 1984. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, and hunting. His number one priority outside of his relationship with Jesus was his family. He kept them on their toes with his wit and humor. He truly was a trickster. There will be a big void and he will be missed terribly, until we meet again in heaven.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Charlotte of 55 years, his children, Quentin (Anna) Beard of Sioux Falls, SD; Heath (Rachel) Beard of Staples, MN; and his grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Haddie, Judah, Grayson, and Aayla; his sister, Linda Sullivan of DeWitt, IA; and his brother, Steve Beard (Lorraine) of Bethalto, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sioux Falls First church for Kids Camp Scholarships or the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

