Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guadalupe Balli
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Guadalupe Balli

November 5, 1929-December 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Guadalupe Balli, 91, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home with her children by her side. Per her request services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Guadalupe's name may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Guadalupe was born on November 5, 1929 to Dario and Soledad Lugo in Donna, Texas. She married Gilberto Balli on May 17, 1947 and they later moved to Iowa. Guadalupe worked as a seamstress at a factory for many years and then was a house keeper at Marycrest before retiring in 1994. She was a very active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church; she sang in the choir and would bake or cook for many different church functions; she was also involved with the local Mexican American Club. Guadalupe loved all aspects of music, sewing, and cooking. Most of all she cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The greatest legacy that she has passed on to her family is a legacy of faith, and the love of family.

Those left to honor Guadalupe's memory are her children: Mary (Dean) Schulte, Eduardo Balli, Sylvia (Robert) Silva, Eloy Balli, Elizabeth (Danny) Nicholson, Gilbert Balli, and Annette Moreno; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sibling Esther Vela, Pedro (Carla) Lugo, and Carlos (Margot) Lugo. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilberto; eldest son Gilberto Jr.; daughter in law Alice Balli; her parents; and 8 silbings.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Much sympathy to the whole family.
Mary Beth and Melton Evans
December 23, 2020
Hugs and prayers to all the family. Very privileged to be able to say I kinda grew up around this beautiful, loving, strict lady!(mom) She was was so kind. Miss Mrs. Balli and Annette! My heart is heavy, hugs and much love.
Desiree Fernandez
December 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you all. I had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and her beautiful smile and laugh will never leave my heart. Her love for her family shined through her eyes and her heart. May all your many happy memories help ease your loss in some small way. Thoughts and prayers to you all!
Denise Lekwa
December 21, 2020
Balli´s, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts at this difficult time. Take care
John and Kathy Ward
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results