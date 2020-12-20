Guadalupe Balli

November 5, 1929-December 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Guadalupe Balli, 91, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home with her children by her side. Per her request services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Guadalupe's name may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Guadalupe was born on November 5, 1929 to Dario and Soledad Lugo in Donna, Texas. She married Gilberto Balli on May 17, 1947 and they later moved to Iowa. Guadalupe worked as a seamstress at a factory for many years and then was a house keeper at Marycrest before retiring in 1994. She was a very active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church; she sang in the choir and would bake or cook for many different church functions; she was also involved with the local Mexican American Club. Guadalupe loved all aspects of music, sewing, and cooking. Most of all she cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The greatest legacy that she has passed on to her family is a legacy of faith, and the love of family.

Those left to honor Guadalupe's memory are her children: Mary (Dean) Schulte, Eduardo Balli, Sylvia (Robert) Silva, Eloy Balli, Elizabeth (Danny) Nicholson, Gilbert Balli, and Annette Moreno; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sibling Esther Vela, Pedro (Carla) Lugo, and Carlos (Margot) Lugo. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilberto; eldest son Gilberto Jr.; daughter in law Alice Balli; her parents; and 8 silbings.

