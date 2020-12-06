Guadalupe J. "Lupe" Bernal

October 7, 1937-December 3, 2020

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Guadalupe J. "Lupe" Bernal, 83, of Davenport, will be 1pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Mr. Bernal passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Guadalupe Joseph Bernal was born October 7, 1937 in Taylor, TX, a son of Petronilo Bernal and Juanita Olvera-Bernal. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Braden on September 25, 1965 in Davenport.

Lupe had worked for Oscar Mayer retiring after 31 years in 2000.

He was a charter member of the LULAC Club.

He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Lupe was not just a fan of baseball, but enjoyed playing and coaching, and was active until he couldn't play any longer. He taught himself soccer so he could coach his son, nieces and nephews. He was a Golden Gloves Boxer and won a championship for the National Guard. He was an artist and liked to draw, paint, sculpt and carve. Some of his works are on display at CASI in Davenport.

Surviving are his wife of over 55 years, Mary Jo; children Suzanna, Mark, Peter, and David Bernal; grandchildren Carolyn and Christopher Bernal; great granddaughters Danielle and Kylie Dietz; sister Eloise Bernal, all of Davenport; and brother Frank Bernal, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tony and Leo, and sister Mary Gomez.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com