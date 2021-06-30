Guadalupe "Lupe" S. Serrano

November 1, 1934-June 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Guadalupe "Lupe" S. Serrano, 86, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Lupe will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be a family led rosary at 6:30 p.m. There will be additional visitation at church from 9:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.

Lupe S. Martinez was born November 1, 1934 at Lake Mills, Iowa, a daughter of Cruz and Esperanza (Lopez) Martinez. She was united in marriage to Julio David Serrano on July 3, 1950 in Iowa City, Iowa. They were blessed with over 64 years of marriage prior to his passing, August 15, 2014

She enjoyed music and dancing, but her great joy in life was for her family.

Her memberships included St. Anthony Catholic Church and the former, St. Mary's and former St. Joseph's, Project Renewal, John Louis, Citizen Advisory Committee. Lupe and her sister, Marilyn, started C.C.C. Central Community Circle, and she had worked the C.C.C. food pantry, Garden and the clothing center for over 20 years.

Her family wants to thank her daughter, Rachel and five special granddaughters for the wonderful loving care provided to grandma, Catrina, Shamane, Alissa, Stacy and Erica. They also want to express their sincere, thanks to the Genesis Hospice.

Those left to honor her memory include, children, daughters, Irene (Paul) Haut, Margaret (George) Gladfelter, Christine (Mike) Gladfelter, Regina (Bob) St. Clair, Rachel (Rob) Conner, step-daughter, Shela (Ralph) Alatorre, sons, Julio (Kim) Serrano, and Steven Serrano; 24 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren; her siblings; Vincent (Lupe) Martinez, Davenport, Hilbert Martinez, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, John Guizar, Buffalo, William (Nancy) Guizar, Davenport, Joseph (Mary) Guizar, and Adella Martinez, all of Buffalo; a brother-in-law, David (Barb) Serrano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, Frank (Pas) Martinez, Raymond (Jean) Martinez, Florence Martinez, and Aurora Martinez and grandsons Shawn Serrano and Christopher Gladfelter.

