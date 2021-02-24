Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
H. Lloyd Blackmon
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, IA

H. Lloyd Blackmon

July 31, 1954-February 20, 2021

H. Lloyd Blackmon, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant.

Services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, February 26 at the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, 2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Tye Male will officiate. Burial will be at 2 PM at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM. Standard COVID-19 protocol is asked to be followed.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kimzey Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church or the Iowa Public Broadcasting System (IPBS).

Lloyd made his career in the US Army, first in Armor and later in Ordinance. He was stationed for a period of time at the Rock Island Arsenal. He and his family lived in Davenport during that time. He retired with the rank of Major.

Survivors include his wife Charlene; 3 sons, Christopher Blackmon of Luxembourg, Thomas (Jen) Blackmon of Green Cove Springs, FL and Michael (Min) Blackmon of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Candy Prentice of Jackson, MS and 2 grandsons, David and John Blackmon.

His parents precede in death.



Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St, Mount Pleasant, IA
Feb
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St, Mount Pleasant, IA
Feb
26
Service
10:30a.m.
Wellspring Evangelical Free Church
2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant, IA
Feb
26
Burial
2:00p.m.
Rock Island National Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kimzey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kimzey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.