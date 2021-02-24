H. Lloyd Blackmon

July 31, 1954-February 20, 2021

H. Lloyd Blackmon, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant.

Services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, February 26 at the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, 2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Tye Male will officiate. Burial will be at 2 PM at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM. Standard COVID-19 protocol is asked to be followed.

Memorials are to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church or the Iowa Public Broadcasting System (IPBS).

Lloyd made his career in the US Army, first in Armor and later in Ordinance. He was stationed for a period of time at the Rock Island Arsenal. He and his family lived in Davenport during that time. He retired with the rank of Major.

Survivors include his wife Charlene; 3 sons, Christopher Blackmon of Luxembourg, Thomas (Jen) Blackmon of Green Cove Springs, FL and Michael (Min) Blackmon of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Candy Prentice of Jackson, MS and 2 grandsons, David and John Blackmon.

His parents precede in death.