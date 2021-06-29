Harold P. Bergen

January 26, 1927-June 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Harold P. Bergen, 94, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 am at Risen Christ Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, IA. Memorials in Harold's name may be made to the family.

Harold was born on January 26, 1927 to Peter and Anna Bergen in Shellsburg, Iowa. Harold enlisted in the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He was united in marriage to Elverna Herren on July 28, 1952. Harold's career was with Collins Radio as a Foreman in the electro-plating shop where he developed a process improvement to the electro-plating method used at that time. Harold enjoyed woodworking, pottery, and music. He wrote a book titled "Barefoot and Happy: A Boy, a Farm, and a Shetland Pony" that was based on his experiences growing up during the depression in a small Midwest farming community. Harold was musically inclined. Harold played piano, accordion, the organ, and sang in church choirs. Harold's woodworking talents were used to make furniture using wood from the Bergen family farm. Some of his projects included rocking chairs with caning, clocks, dry sink stands, and a large china hutch to match one Elverna fell in love with at a furniture store. Yes, Elverna was surprised and delighted.

Those here to honor his memory are his son, Ross (MaryLinda); grandchildren, Andy (Laura), Peter (Rachel), Adam, and Katie (Scott) Cordes; great-grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Eva, Kate, and Owen; and his brother Marvin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elverna; his parents; three brothers; a sister; daughter-in-law Sheryl; and a great-granddaughter Clara.

