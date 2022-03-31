Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold E. "Harry" Beverlin
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Harold E. "Harry" Beverlin

March 29, 2022

DAVENPORT-Harold E. "Harry" Beverlin, 70, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief courageous battle with lung disease.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.