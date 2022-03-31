Harold E. "Harry" Beverlin

March 29, 2022

DAVENPORT-Harold E. "Harry" Beverlin, 70, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief courageous battle with lung disease.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.