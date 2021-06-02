Harold Robert (Bisch) Bischman

January 13, 1932-May 28, 2021

Harold Robert (Bisch) Bischman died on May 28, 2021 at 89. He was born on January 13, 1932 in Joliet, Illinois to Harold W. Bischman and Amy J. Bischman (Tallmadge). Bisch was a great guy.

He was married to Nancy Marie Bischman (Altschwager) on January 8, 1955. They were married until her death in 1997 – more than forty years. Subsequently, he was the partner of Beverly Sitrick until her death in 2019 – over 20 years. Bisch was a man who kept his commitments with love.

Bisch and Nancy had two children – Jane Marie Bischman and Elizabeth Ann Baustian nee Bischman. Bisch always gave all the credit for parenting to his wife Nancy. But he underestimated his fathering. He was kind and he listened, even to his eldest when she was a snotty teenager. His listening in this part of his life was distinguished by his ability to change his mind once in a while and poke fun at himself.

His grandchildren from Jane are Robyn Jean Brown Bischman, Ashley Marie Brown Bischman, Duncan Arthur Brown Bischman, and Jack Alton Brown Bischman. Elizabeth's are Kathleen Thomas Baustian and Hillary Elizabeth Baustian. All of them loved being around him because he was fun – and kind.

Bisch has three great grandchildren. He adored them and could never have enough pictures and anecdotes. These young children have been blessed with his love, and it will be part of their lives no matter that they may be too young to remember a lot. They are certainly young enough that they will miss a lot.

Bisch graduated from Davenport High School in 1950 and Northwestern University in 1954. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He was a US Air Force Pilot, and participated in QC Honor Flight in 2015. He made lifelong friends, something that he continued to do throughout his life.

Bisch was a businessman. He owned a Dairy Queen and t hen River King Catering, and a relator at Ruhl and Ruhl. He managed Happy Joe's stores and later segued into delivering their pizza – the old pizza dude was his email. He ended his working career helping others at the Handicap Development Center in Davenport. He worked hard and believed all work well done was honorable, no matter the remuneration.

Bisch cared for his community and loved giving back to it.

He was a proud member of the Davenport Rotary and Charter member of the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary. In 2008 he was named Rotarian of the Year by the Quad City Rotary, for his leadership, dedication and service as foundation director, sergeant-at-arms and active supporter of Challenger Little League. In 2016, the Quad City rotary established the Harold "Bisch" Bischman "Service Above Self" Scholarship. Bisch was also the recipient of the Rotary International District 6000 Guardian of Integrity Award in 2017.

One of his favorite activities was helping out with Rotary's yearly hot dog fundraiser for local children. He had so much fun.

Bisch was also an active member in the Iowa Restaurant Association. He was a past President of both the Iowa and Mississippi Valley Restaurant Association and active in the Davenport Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to his wife Nancy, and significant other Bev, Bisch was preceded in death by his Mother and father, and sister Carol B. Guthrie. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family of Bisch would like to thank Senior Suites and Moments Hospice for their compassion and genuine support.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Dave Borcherding: 2940 Sun Valley Court, Bettendorf, IA 52722. Checks made out to Iowa Quad City Rotary Club; Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Bisch was a great guy. He was loved greatly and will be missed always.