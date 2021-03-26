Harold (Brink) Brinkopf

April 16, 1928-March 19, 2021

Harold (Brink) Brinkopf passed away on March 19, 2021 at his home in Kapolei, Hawaii.

He was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 16, 1928. He was the son of Walter J and Clara (Lehne) Brinkopf. An older brother, James, died in 2007. Brink's wife, Mary Charlotte (Peggy) preceded him in death (9/22/2019) after 68 years of marriage. He is survived by one son, Bradford Alan (Kathy) of Lenexa, Kansas, two granddaughters, Katrina (Mel) and Amanda, and 6 Great-grandchildren, Skyler, Ace, Xander, Sebastian, Oliver and Harper. All of Puyallup, Washington. A second son, Robert Brian, passed away in 2001. Brian's widow, My Noc (Tran) Brinkopf of Kaneohe, Hawaii also survives.

He was a veteran of the US Navy having served as an Electronic Technician Mate on the USS Moale, DD 693, during the years of 1946 to 1948.

Brink graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and received his master's degree from the University of Missouri in 1954. He taught Math and Science in the Poplar Bluff school system for several years before joining the John Deere Company in Ottumwa, Iowa plant in 1958 as a Time Study Engineer. He transferred to the JD Harvester Works in 1972 and retired from that plant as the Manager of Materials in 1986.

While living in Ottumwa, he served on the Southeast Iowa Hospital Board, the Ottumwa Board of Education and was an active member in the Community Chest Organization.

He was an avid golfer (6 hole in ones), reader, flower gardener and sports fan his entire life.

He and his wife traveled extensively, visiting over 120 countries.

He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran in Davenport and Saint Marks Lutheran Church in Kaneohe, Hawaii. At the request of the deceased, the body has been cremated and there will be no memorial service.

Brink did not leave a charity for donation. If you are compelled to do so, please choose a charity of your choice.