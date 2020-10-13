Harold D. Bell

September 26, 1934-October 10, 2020

BETTENDORF-Harold D. Bell, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Newton, Iowa, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Harold Dean Bell was born September 26, 1934, in Milton, Iowa, the son of Robert Marshall and Erma Pauline (Bradley) Bell. He owned and operated a semi tire retread business for over 40 years. His business was his hobby and he loved what he did. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing and golfing.

Harold is survived by five children, Pamella Wells of Le Claire, Iowa, Terri Bell of Bettendorf, Harold E. Bell of Mesa, Arizona, Marissa (Christen) Koselke-Bell, and Jami Usher; grandchildren, Sarah Kubba, Amanda Searle, Kelly Ramsey, Cori Power, Joshua Mathias, Brent Wells, Katherine Boomgaard, Kelsea Usher, Macheala Usher, Keith Boomgaard, Jacob Usher, and Caitlin Pearson; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Faith Kubba, Genevieve and Edwin Power, Levi Meyers, Rodney Searle, Ella, Charolette and Everett Pratner, Vaeda Hempel, Audrielle Boomgaard, and Chloe Burnett; and siblings, Susan Pelley, Gene Bell, and Jerry Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Bell; a son, Michael D. Bell; a granddaughter, Brittany Boomgaard; and brothers, Robert and William Bell.

ondolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.