Harry Ney

May 10, 1931-April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022 Harry Ney passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side.

He was born in Schuylkill Haven, PA to Issac and Helen Ney. Harry attended Schuylkill Haven High School and graduated in 1949. He furthered his education at Penn State University and went on to work with Alcoa Aluminium for 38 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Koch, in 1953 and they went on to have three children Lisa, Michel, and Morgan. Dolores passed in 1993 and he married his second wife Alice Hufford in 1994 and remained married until her passing in 2013.

Harry is survived by his children Lisa, Michel and Morgan as well as his many friends including Betty Sels and Leah Abbitt.