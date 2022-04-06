Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Ney

Harry Ney

May 10, 1931-April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022 Harry Ney passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side.

He was born in Schuylkill Haven, PA to Issac and Helen Ney. Harry attended Schuylkill Haven High School and graduated in 1949. He furthered his education at Penn State University and went on to work with Alcoa Aluminium for 38 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Koch, in 1953 and they went on to have three children Lisa, Michel, and Morgan. Dolores passed in 1993 and he married his second wife Alice Hufford in 1994 and remained married until her passing in 2013.

Harry is survived by his children Lisa, Michel and Morgan as well as his many friends including Betty Sels and Leah Abbitt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.