Harvey Lee "Harv" Schmalfeldt

July 26, 1950-October 1, 2021

Harvey Lee "Harv" Schmalfeldt, 71, of Davenport, passed away Friday, October 1st, 2021, due to natural causes.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport.

A private funeral will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Harv was born July 26, 1950 to Clifford A. Schmalfeldt and Helen (Beck) Schmalfeldt. He graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1969. Harv went on to graduate with a degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from UCLA (University of Clinton Lincoln Avenue,) otherwise known as Clinton Community College. On February 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Natzke at Grandview Baptist Church. Harv worked 22 years with a local heating and air conditioning company, later starting his own HVAC business. He had the most brilliant mind filled with knowledge and wisdom. Harv was a strong believer in Jesus and was a fervent Iowa Hawkeye football fan. He had a love for Christian 80 and 90's bands, his favorite being Stryper. You may remember him being the life of the party and sharing his never-ending stories. Harv wanted to be friends with everyone he met, calling out Bro and Sis. He loved his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren with everything he had. Harv is loved by his pups; Lola, Lily and Ace who attended Papa's doggy daycare.

Harv is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughters: Amber (Ryan) Flatley and Lindsey (Kyle Alberts) Schmalfeldt; grandchildren: Braylee and Beckham Flatley; siblings: Carolyn (Bob) Garien; mother-in-law: Mabeth Natzke; and other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law: Gale Natzke; brother: Rodger Schmalfeldt; sister: Janice Hyde; and son, Joshua Schmalfeldt.