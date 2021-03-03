Menu
Helen A. House
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fulton High School
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Helen A. House

May 25, 1935-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Helen A. House, age 85, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 26, 2021. In following Helen's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no funeral services planned. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Burial will take place in Knoxville, IA.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Helen was born in Clinton on May 25, 1935, the daughter of Guy and Pauline (Gerten) Libberton. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1953. Helen married Larry Roper in 1953, after his death in 1978, she married Robert House in 1981. Helen was a loving wife and mother, caring for both husbands throughout their illnesses. She enjoyed playing Mahjong and Bunco with her friends. Helen had a love of houses; she could tell you the layout of any of the homes they had lived in over the years and she loved to travel and road trip. Helen would drink coffee at any time of the day or night and she made mean bourbon slushy for Christmas.

Helen is survived by sons, Randy Roper of Davenport, Bobby (Annette) House of New Mexico, Danny House of Davenport and Kevin (Julie) House of Clinton, 20 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and 2 sisters.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Randy and family, So sorry to hear of Helen's passing. So many found memories of Helen, Larry & Randy growing up on Lincoln Avenue together. Many times Helen would have coffee with my mom.
Sue Munson Hammel
March 9, 2021
Sorry to hear Helen passed away. She was a nice lady she played 500 cards every month with us. RIP Helen no more pain
Sandy Hanford
March 3, 2021
I first met Helen through Robert at dialysis and then later again through my mom Grace. She was a great friend to my mom. They were pink ladies and liked playing farkle and doing many things together. Memories of her brings a smile to my face and I loved her sense of humor! So very sorry for your loss.
Beth Haller-Wear
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss....She dearly loved her pets.....She was a great lady.....RIP Helen...
Mary Henry
March 3, 2021
Danny and families: So sorry to read about your mother. Sincere sympathy and prayers to all of you.
Patricia Bremenkamp
March 3, 2021
