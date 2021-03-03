Helen A. House

May 25, 1935-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Helen A. House, age 85, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 26, 2021. In following Helen's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no funeral services planned. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Burial will take place in Knoxville, IA.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Helen was born in Clinton on May 25, 1935, the daughter of Guy and Pauline (Gerten) Libberton. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1953. Helen married Larry Roper in 1953, after his death in 1978, she married Robert House in 1981. Helen was a loving wife and mother, caring for both husbands throughout their illnesses. She enjoyed playing Mahjong and Bunco with her friends. Helen had a love of houses; she could tell you the layout of any of the homes they had lived in over the years and she loved to travel and road trip. Helen would drink coffee at any time of the day or night and she made mean bourbon slushy for Christmas.

Helen is survived by sons, Randy Roper of Davenport, Bobby (Annette) House of New Mexico, Danny House of Davenport and Kevin (Julie) House of Clinton, 20 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and 2 sisters.

