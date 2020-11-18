Helen Mae (Blocker) Ahrens

October 15, 1932-November 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Mae (Blocker) Ahrens, 88, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1932, in Davenport, to Charles and Minnie Blocker, who preceded her. She grew up in a large family with 6 sisters and 1 brother.

Helen married Harold Ahrens on October 22, 1949. They built a house in 1960 where they lived and raised four children: Danny, David, Dennis, and Dee. Harold passed in 2009 and they were married almost 60 years.

Although Helen didn't have formal employment, she was a very hard worker, keeping a spotless house.

Helen volunteered for many years for the American Lung Association and was very active with Boy Scouts. Danny and Dennis both received the Eagle Scout accommodation, with her help. She also held many positions at Hayes Elementary School's PTA, including President. She loved being around children and volunteered there many years after her children and grandchildren had completed their educations there.

Helen loved to cook, bake, and enjoyed reading as well as a good card game. She enjoyed Jeopardy, latch hook, and spending time with her family. But most of all, Helen loved driving cross country with Harold to Las Vegas twice a year.

Helen is survived by her children: Danny (Susan) Ahrens, David (Teresa) Ahrens, Dennis (Lisa) Ahrens, and Dee Ann Ahrens; along wither grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and granddaughter, Brandi Sue Ahrens.

The family will have a private service, per Helen's request. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Stead Family Children's Hospital, in care of the: University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52242-4550, in memory of Helen Ahrens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.