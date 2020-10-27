Helen Mae Lowery

October 27, 1922-October 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Mae Lowery, 97, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Progressive Baptist Church in Davenport. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing when attending the services. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen was born October 27, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Lonnie and Blanche (Murray) Rogers.

Helen was a domestic worker at Freeman-Glickman Furniture in Davenport. She was an active member of Progressive Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Naomi Chapter 1, and cooked at the Hiram Lodge for seniors in Davenport. Helen was a pillar of the community, known as being everyone's "mom". She enjoyed shopping and singing in the choir. Helen was a part of the "Groovy Girls", a group of ladies who would meet regularly for lunch.

Those left to honor her memory include her grandchildren, Michael (Tellisa) Lowery of Rock Island, Crystal Rogers of Atlanta, Georgia, Scott Lowery of Des Moines, and Byron Lowery of Omaha; step-daughter, Barbara Lowery of Rock Island; nieces and nephew, Terrie Collins, Ashley Lewis, and Tyler Lewis; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Alan Rogers; sister, Alberta Collins; step-daughter, Debbie Lowery; and grandson, Ricky Rogers.

Online condolences may be made to Helen's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.