Helen J. Mason

September 1, 1919-June 22, 2021

Helen J. Mason, 101, previously of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Illinois. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WeertsFuneral. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Helen was born September 1, 1919, to Eddie and Rebecca (Carter) Kimble in Batchelor, LA. She worked most of her life as a seamstress and furniture upholsterer. On December 2, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clarence T. Mason, who preceded her in death in July of 2000. Helen will be missed by all.

Helen is survived by her children, Beverly Klarich, Clarence (Sandra) Mason, and Warren (Yvette) Mason; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two sisters: Leanna Brown and Rebecca Demouy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence T; a brother, Jesse Kimble; a sister, Irene; and a granddaughter, Brittany Mason.