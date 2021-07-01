Menu
Helen J. Mason
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Helen J. Mason

September 1, 1919-June 22, 2021

Helen J. Mason, 101, previously of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Illinois. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WeertsFuneral. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Helen was born September 1, 1919, to Eddie and Rebecca (Carter) Kimble in Batchelor, LA. She worked most of her life as a seamstress and furniture upholsterer. On December 2, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clarence T. Mason, who preceded her in death in July of 2000. Helen will be missed by all.

Helen is survived by her children, Beverly Klarich, Clarence (Sandra) Mason, and Warren (Yvette) Mason; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two sisters: Leanna Brown and Rebecca Demouy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence T; a brother, Jesse Kimble; a sister, Irene; and a granddaughter, Brittany Mason.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A dear sweet cousin-n-law. Will be praying for this family. My family. Love you all.
Wanda Griffin
July 20, 2021
You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May God be with you all today to comfort and strengthen you in this time of grief and sorrow. (In The Name Of The Father The Son And The Holy Spirit) Amen
Linda
Other
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Tori I will keep you in my thoughts when I pray, I know you will miss her.
Tyra Mackson
Family
July 5, 2021
So many great memories that I have will forever remember, we will miss you dearly.
Minnie C Demouy
Family
July 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Helen's family.
Sandra O'Grady
Friend
July 3, 2021
