Helen M. McCormick
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Helen M. McCormick

November 21, 1928-December 26, 2021

Helen M. McCormick, 93, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf, IA. Honoring Helen's wishes, no visitation or services are planned at this time. She will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Helen was born on November 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Violetta Kahoun. On November 19, 1946, she married Andrew McCormick in Davenport, IA. They were married 31 years until his passing in 1977.

Survivors include daughter, Hope Goodner, Bettendorf, IA; sons, Andy McCormick, Crest Hill, IL, and Terry McCormick, TX; along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law, George and daughter-in-law, Hazel.

The family would like to thank the Iowa Masonic Home for their excellent care and attention, and a special thank you to Helen's "adopted" daughter, Beth Schepper and "granddaughter" Emily Schepper.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.