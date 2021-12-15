Helen E. Murphy

March 26, 1928-December 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Helen E. Murphy, 93, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, also at the Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Helen was born March 26, 1928, to James and Cora (Moore) Winchell in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport High School. On September 9, 1947, Helen was united in marriage to Thomas E. Murphy in Davenport. She was a twin, and so was her husband, and her twin actually ended up marrying his brother. Helen worked as a credit manager for various department stores in the area and eventually worked at Davenport Bank for 14 years before retiring in 1991. In her free time, she was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, doing puzzles, and playing bridge. Helen and her husband also fostered several children and babies during their retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, The Moose Lodge #28 and Women of the Moose #106.

Helen will be missed by her children: Martha Phillips, T.J (Helen) Murphy; several grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law: Karen Bloomer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Ann Murphy and Camilla Richards; and her brothers: James Winchell, Sherman Winchell, and Bobby Winchell.