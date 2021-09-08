Helen P. Rasmussen

September 27, 1933-September 5, 2021

DEWITT-Helen P. (Mrs. Gaylord) Rasmussen, 87, of DeWitt, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, September 5, 2021, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

The family will receive relatives and friends at ParkView Lutheran Church from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church with the Rev. Peter Hoft officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to ParkView Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Rasmussen, the former Helen Pauline Laetare was born September 27, 1933, in Anamosa to Carl and Alice (Groth) Laetare. She was a 1951 graduate of Olin Consolidated School. On June 10, 1951, Helen was united in marriage to Gaylord Rasmussen at St. John Lutheran Church, Olin. The couple resided in Olin until moving to DeWitt in 1961. In addition to being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandma, Helen was employed by Iowa Mutual Insurance, DeWitt until retirement.

She was a member of ParkView Lutheran Church where she was active in the quilting ministry. Helen enjoyed baking and sewing for family.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Gaylord; children, Carla (Tony) Jessen and Gayle Rasmussen of DeWitt and Brad (Rita) Rasmussen of Eldridge; 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Francis Kruse of Ames.

Preceding Helen in death were her parents and her brother, Carl Laetare.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.