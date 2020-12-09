Henry "Corky" Delp

July 28, 1935 - December 5, 2020

Davenport - Henry "Corky" Delp of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his granddaughter, Jennifer Wenzel. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

Corky was born July 28, 1935 in Davenport, the son of Arthur & Viola (Harper) Delp. He was united in marriage to Norma Ruth Armstrong on November 27, 1956 in Washington, Iowa.

Corky served in the United States Army from June 11, 1954 to June 11, 1958. Following his service, he had owned and operated a trucking company. He retired in 1995 after thirty-seven years of service.

He had spent most of his time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and playing cards. Occasionally you might even find him at a casino. Corky loved sports and you could always find him on the couch watching football, basketball or baseball.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Arthur Delp; his sister, Joan (George) Frost of Davenport; his grandchildren, Chad (Monica) Delp and Jenny (Chris) Wenzel; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Gretchen Wenzel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma; and a brother.

