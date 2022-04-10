Menu
Henry D. "Hank" Hanssen
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Henry D. "Hank" Hanssen

March 17, 1943-April 6, 2022

Henry D. "Hank" Hanssen, 79, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport.

Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hank was born March 17, 1943 in Davenport, the son of Walter L, Sr. and Elvina E. (Eckhardt) Hanssen. Hank served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a hydro plant operator for Rock Island Services and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Walter L. (Janice) Hanssen, Jr. of Stuart, Florida, Linda (Ed) Kane of Bettendorf, and Edward (Connie) Hanssen of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to Hank's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
