Henry D. Kadavy

April 3, 1928-December 14, 2021

Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Henry D. Kadavy, 93, a resident of Davenport, Iowa will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Mr. Kadavy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be today, Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Halligan- McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, December 20 in the Gathering Space at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Sunday that all are welcome.

Henry passed away Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus after a very brief illness.

Henry D. Kadavy was born April 3, 1928 in Weston, Nebraska, the son of Henry J. and Emma F. (Fujon) Kadavy. He married Rosalie C. Jaacks on October 8, 1955 in Dennison Iowa at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Rosalie preceded Henry in death on March 3, 2010.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in June 1951 from the University of Nebraska. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in Iowa and Illinois, and he was a member of the Society Automotive Engineers since 1953. He was a veteran of the US Army and served from 1946-1948 at the Atomic Energy Commission, Sandia Base, Albuquerque NM and from 1951-1953 with the Corps of Engineers in France and Germany.

He retired from Deere & Company after 35 years of service. After retirement, he was a consultant and part time technical instructor for Black Hawk College.

Henry loved people. He valued friendships, education, life-long learning, and loved to travel. He loved his family, and enthusiastically cheered on his children and grandchildren in their academic, fine arts, and athletic pursuits.

He volunteered widely throughout his life throughout the community, often serving in leadership roles with his children's education and activities. He was a member of the church, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of the St. Paul the Apostle School Board and Parish Council, Assumption High School Board of Education, and the Davenport Diocese St. Serra Club. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America for many years.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Jay Garner, Davenport and Clare and Ralph Martens, West Des Moines (formerly Bettendorf); sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Julie Kadavy, Bellevue, Washington, John and Rita Kadavy, Greeley, Colorado, Jim and Michele Kadavy, Davenport, and David Kadavy, Denver, Colorado; sixteen grandchildren: Annie (Kelton) Lynn, Alison Kadavy, John Kadavy, Lauren Kadavy, Ryan (Steffanie) Kadavy, Kyle (fiancé Shacie Newman) Kadavy, Kole Kadavy, Paige Kadavy, Kevan (Melanie) Kadavy, Elizabeth (Beau) Brandt, Kathleen Kadavy, Grace Kadavy, Emma (Layton) Flynn, Ellen (Alex) Pass, Maggie Martens and Joe Martens; great-grandchildren: Larkin and Carter Lynn, Henry and Isabella Kadavy, Beckett Brandt, Josie and Brighton Flynn, and Conley Pass; sisters, MaryAnn Svoboda, David City, Nebraska, and Rose Marie Pflum, David City, Nebraska, and sisters-in law: Vivian (Lincoln, Nebraska), Bonnie (Weston, Nebraska), LaVerne (Weston, Nebraska), Rose Marie (Lincoln, Nebraska) and Eva (Lincoln, Nebraska). In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Mary Ellen, and infant son Joseph Michael; sisters: Gabriela Gjefle, Agnes Otto, Josephine Hrdlicka, Elaine Zegars and brothers: Julius, Raymond, Eugene, Leo, Robert, and numerous brother and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and School.